MSU Federal Credit Union announces $5.5M gift to support Michigan State University art programs

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - $5.5 million dollars of a gift commitment from the MSU Federal Credit Union is expected to advance multiple art programs over the next five years.

MSU announced on Tuesday that the new arts strategy will connect communities with three pillars including integrating arts into the educational experience, research, and campus infrastructure and placemaking.

Read: Sparrow Mobile Health Clinic is offering free breast screenings on Oct. 11

MSU President Stanely touched on the new commitment.

“Michigan State considers the arts to be key instruments of knowledge and understanding embedded across the university’s educational, research and creative endeavors,” said Stanely “Our arts strategy is an important component of the university’s strategic objectives of student, staff and faculty success; impactful innovation; and diversity, equity and inclusion. I want to thank MSUFCU for sharing our vision and investing in this vital area.”

Part of the gift includes $2.5 million that would go to the MSUFCU Arts Power Up Endowment. This is expected to fund two programs the MSUFCU Arts Power Up Arts Residencies at the STEAMpower Project, and the MSUFCU Arts Power Up to Start-Up program. Meanwhile, $2 million is expected to support the MSU Museum’s new CoLab Studio. Another $1 million is expected to support the College of Music’s MSUFCU DREAM Fund, or Detroit Regional Engagement and Access Music Endowment.

According to MSU, “a million dollars of the gift will support the College of Music’s new Detroit Regional Engagement and Access to Music Endowment, or MSUFCU DREAM Fund. The DREAM Fund is designed to provide sustainable resources to support the College of Music’s outreach and engagement programs in Detroit.”

For more information, you can visit the MSUFCU website.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Capitol building
Child marriage still legal in Michigan
Meridian Township Police asks for help identifying multiple subjects
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash
Consetta Gathers
Meridian Township Police Department seeks woman wanted on felony warrant

Latest News

Michigan judge rules in favor of state in prevailing wage case
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at...
Meridian Township police seeks man in retail fraud investigation
An update on the suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, a major railroad union’s...
Now Desk: Rain and cooler air on the way, a unique ‘ranch’ house and a long-awaited reunion
Lt. Governor Gilchrist tours I-496 rebuilding project in Lansing