MSU Federal Credit Union announces $5.5M gift to support Michigan State University art programs

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - $5.5 million dollars of a gift commitment from the MSU Federal Credit Union is expected to advance multiple art programs over the next five years.

MSU announced on Tuesday that the new arts strategy will connect communities with three pillars including integrating arts into the educational experience, research, and campus infrastructure and placemaking.

MSU President Stanely touched on the new commitment.

“Michigan State considers the arts to be key instruments of knowledge and understanding embedded across the university’s educational, research and creative endeavors,” said Stanely “Our arts strategy is an important component of the university’s strategic objectives of student, staff and faculty success; impactful innovation; and diversity, equity and inclusion. I want to thank MSUFCU for sharing our vision and investing in this vital area.”

Part of the gift includes $2.5 million that would go to the MSUFCU Arts Power Up Endowment. This is expected to fund two programs the MSUFCU Arts Power Up Arts Residencies at the STEAMpower Project, and the MSUFCU Arts Power Up to Start-Up program. Meanwhile, $2 million is expected to support the MSU Museum’s new CoLab Studio. Another $1 million is expected to support the College of Music’s MSUFCU DREAM Fund, or Detroit Regional Engagement and Access Music Endowment.

According to MSU, “a million dollars of the gift will support the College of Music’s new Detroit Regional Engagement and Access to Music Endowment, or MSUFCU DREAM Fund. The DREAM Fund is designed to provide sustainable resources to support the College of Music’s outreach and engagement programs in Detroit.”

For more information, you can visit the MSUFCU website.

