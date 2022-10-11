Michigan State women’s soccer enjoying major success

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You’d be hard pressed to find a hotter team on Michigan State’s campus currently than Jeff Hosler’s women’s soccer team.

Since a scoreless draw at home to Oakland back in early September, Hosler’s club has put things together.

The Spartans have won six of their last seven matches, including most recently a 2-0 victory Sunday over in-state rival Michigan, snapping a winless drought against the 2021 Big Ten champions.

“I don’t think we’ve had a win against Michigan in quite some time,” MSU senior forward Lauren Debeau, who ranks second in the conference in goals, said postgame. “It feels good, you know to finally put some respect on our name and come out here and and show them, we are Michigan State.”

Hosler is in the midst of his second season as the man in charge for the Spartans and he’s quickly building a fanbase.

So much so that Sunday’s rivalry clash set a new program attendance record of 3,022, blowing out the previous record set back in 2017 of 2,247.

“To walk into the stadium and have it half full as we start our warm up, just incredible to have this many people out supporting us,” Hosler, an East Lansing native said. “I think it just shows the growth of our program where we’re at, the excitement that’s behind it in both the local and statewide community.”

The buzz Hosler’s club has generated is warranted.

MSU sits tied with Northwestern atop the Big Ten standings, with the same total number of points.

A big reason for that is due to the relentless offensive pressure his team brings, with his top three goal scorers, Debeau, graduate student Camryn Evans and sophomore Jordyn Wickes, who all rank in the top ten in the conference.

“I think Cam and Debeau really kind of solidified their roles in our first 11 up top and I think it’s given Jordyn a little more peace of mind to focus on what she brings when she comes in,” Hosler said of Wickes, who has five goals on the year. “She’s incredible in the air and a good goal scorer and that’s what we’ve kind of allowed her to have that freedom to do now in this role.”

Currently winners of their last four matches, Hosler’s pushing all the right buttons on his team, with a complete buy in from his club.

“He knows how to win. From the strategy, to the pushing and motivating you,” Wickes said. “He knows how to win and it’s a really cool thing to see how he brings out the potential in every player and really utilize that.”

The Spartans fell short of expectations in 2021, and while looking to appear in their first NCAA Tournament since 2009, naturally, this Michigan State team has built a new chip on its shoulders.

“Last year definitely motivated us as it was our first year with Jeff and we didn’t get ranked and we didn’t get this and we didn’t get that,” Debeau said. “So we focus on what’s ahead of us. We don’t really look at the rankings, but to see that they aren’t really respecting us is extra motivation.”

Michigan State welcomes Indiana to town on Thursday, Oct. 14, before hitting the road for a pair of games, while then concluding the regular season at home against Rutgers on Oct. 23.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.