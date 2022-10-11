Michigan organizations help communities for ‘Make a Difference Day’

(Highfields)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ONONDAGA, Mich. (WILX) - A team of people from the Independent Bank and Highfields helped out communities for their “Make a Difference Day.”

Human services organization Highfields sent Beth Yeider, a board member, to bring 12 members of the Independent Bank team to the campus of Highfields on Monday. They helped the community by staining a large deck outside of the Dart Family Treatment and Education Center. The members also weeded the flower beds.

According to Highfield, The Independent Bank presented the organization with a $1,500 check in support of its work.

Make a Difference Day Group Photo
Make a Difference Day Group Photo(Highfields)

Brian Philson is the CEO and president of Highfields.

“The Independent Bank team was generous with their gifts of time and money,” said Philson. “We are fortunate to have such great community partners.”

Highfields started in 1962 and cover 13 counties in the Mid-Michigan area. They state that their mission is “to provide opportunities to children, youth and families to become more responsible for their own lives and to strengthen their relationships with others.”

