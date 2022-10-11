Michigan judge rules in favor of state in prevailing wage case

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A judge at a Michigan Court sided with the State in favor of a prevailing wage policy.

Judge Douglas Shapiro of the Michigan Court of Claims agreed that the Department of Technology, Management and Budget (DTMB) did not violate any laws when it set up its prevailing wage policy.

A lawsuit was filed in July by the Associated Builders and Contractors of Michigan (ABC) against the State of Michigan asking the Court to stop DTMB from requiring prevailing wages because according to ABC, they can not require the wage rate of their contractors because of the repeal of prevailing wage law in 2018.

The Court later denied ABC’s injunction, agreeing that DTMB did not violate anything involving separation of powers.

Attorney General Dana Nessel also agreed with the Court’s decision.

“Michigan workers deserve to be paid a competitive wage,” said Nessel. “This ruling from the Court affirms the authority of the State to set best business practices and require fair wages be paid by those who do business with Michigan.”

You can access a copy of the order from the Court of Claims right here.

