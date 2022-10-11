Michigan construction worker identified as Hurricane Ian victim

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The body of Craig Markgraff Jr. was found by rescue crews in Florida on Oct. 4 about 5 days after he was reported missing. He was last seen clinging to a tree on Sept. 29 trying to escape floodwaters. His cause of death was ruled as drowning.

Markgraff was known as “CJ” to many of his friends. But to his sister April Rudolph, he was just Craig, “the best big brother ever,” she said. “If you ever needed anything, he was right there. He was the protector of the family.”

Markgraff split time between Florida and Michigan and was last home in Michigan over the summer. He left his Rotweiller, Rex, with the family while he returned to Florida to wrap up some work, she said. He had planned to return to Michigan.

“He was at his house, and it was too late to leave,” Rudolph said, adding that she doesn’t know exactly what happened to her brother later that day, and how he ended up clinging to the tree.

“He loved working on his car, being with friends, hanging out at the beach, and living life to the fullest. His dog Rex was his best friend, and we have him here with us in Michigan,” she wrote.

Markgraff’s body was found Oct. 4 by rescue crews near Zolfo Springs, about 90 miles from where the storm barreled ashore on Sept. 28. Markgraff had been reported missing Sept. 29, hours after his father last saw him clinging to a tree in fast-rising water, the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Markgraff and his father had called on a friend for help after their trucks became stuck, the sheriff’s office said.

Search efforts were hindered by the flooding. But the sheriff’s office deployed search crews several times to the area he was last seen, and his body was finally found Tuesday. The medical examiner’s office identified him the next day through tattoos described by his family and through photos on social media.

