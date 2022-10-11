Michigan bill expected to lower cost of college for class of 2023

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WILX) - A new scholarship will help lower the cost of attending college for high school students across Michigan.

On Tuesday at Lawrence Technological University, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the Michigan Achievement Scholarship Bill. Scholarships will be awarded based on family financial needs and what type of college students will attend.

“These scholarships will build on the success of the Michigan Reconnect program and save the vast majority of high school graduates thousands of dollars a year as they pursue higher education at community college, private college, or a public university,” Whitmer said. “We also celebrated the progress we made in the first year of MI New Economy, my vision to expand economic opportunity for Michiganders.”

This is expected to start with the class of 2023. High school graduates will be eligible for more financial aid.

Up to:

“$2,750 if they attend a community college, per year

$5,500 if they attend a public university, per year

$4,000 if they attend a private college or university, per year

Students will be eligible if their family demonstrates financial need when they complete the FAFSA. The Michigan Achievement Scholarship will cover:

94% of students attending community colleges

76% of students attending a public university

79% of students attending a private college or university”

