Meridian Township police seeks man in retail fraud investigation

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at...
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 (reference case 22-4292)(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man.

According to authorities, he is wanted for questioning in a retail fraud investigation.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 (reference case 22-4192).

Related:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Capitol building
Child marriage still legal in Michigan
Meridian Township Police asks for help identifying multiple subjects
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash
Consetta Gathers
Meridian Township Police Department seeks woman wanted on felony warrant

Latest News

Michigan judge rules in favor of state in prevailing wage case
An update on the suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, a major railroad union’s...
Now Desk: Rain and cooler air on the way, a unique ‘ranch’ house and a long-awaited reunion
Lt. Governor Gilchrist tours I-496 rebuilding project in Lansing
MSU Federal Credit Union announces $5.5M gift to support Michigan State University art programs