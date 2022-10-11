Meridian Township police seeks man in retail fraud investigation
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man.
According to authorities, he is wanted for questioning in a retail fraud investigation.
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 (reference case 22-4192).
