Lt. Governor Gilchrist tours I-496 rebuilding project in Lansing

(Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist toured the I-496 reconstruction site while providing updates on the Rebuilding Michigan Project.

Gilchrist was joined by Elissa Slotkin, State Representative Kara Hope, County Commissioner Ryan Sebolt, and Lansing Deputy Mayor Jane Bais-DiSessa.

On Tuesday, he provided updates on the Whitmer Administration’s $80 million investment through the Rebuilding Michigan plan. According to Gilchrest, this project helped create a thousand jobs and helped fix key infrastructure in the area.

“To build the economy of the future, we must invest in Michigan’s infrastructure,” said Gilchrist. “Since the beginning of our administration through the end of this year, we have fixed 16,000 lane miles of roads and 1,200 bridges in communities across Michigan. Projects like I-496 fix our roads and highways with the right mix and materials, lower costs for drivers, and boost safety in critical commercial corridors. Governor Whitmer and I will continue to grow Michigan’s economy, create jobs, and invest in infrastructure throughout our state.”

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), two miles from Lansing Road to the Grand river are being rebuilt and the project is expected to be completed by the fall of 2023.

