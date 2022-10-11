Now Desk: Winds of change on the way and airports hacked

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole previews some winds of change blowing our way after a good-looking Tuesday.

Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about airports being hacked, a fire in the Upper Peninsula continuing, and new research looks at the connection between video games and heart rhythms in children. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 11, 2022

Average High: 63º Average Low 43º

Lansing Record High: 84° 1879

Lansing Record Low: 19° 1906

Jackson Record High: 84º 1962

Jackson Record Low: 23º 1964

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.