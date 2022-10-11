LIVE: Rain and cooler air on the way, a unique ‘ranch’ house and a long-awaited reunion

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk and previews some rain and cooler air the way after a good-looking Tuesday.

We talk about some of the day’s trending headlines including an update on the suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, a major railroad union’s move that renews the possibility of a strike, a hot sauce lawsuit, a unique ranch home, and a long-awaited musical reunion breaks the internet.

Plus what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 11, 2022

  • Average High: 63º Average Low 43º
  • Lansing Record High: 84° 1879
  • Lansing Record Low: 19° 1906
  • Jackson Record High: 84º 1962
  • Jackson Record Low: 23º 1964

Rain, Wind and Colder Air Follow a Perfect Tuesday