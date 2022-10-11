LIVE: Rain and cooler air on the way, a unique ‘ranch’ house and a long-awaited reunion
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk and previews some rain and cooler air the way after a good-looking Tuesday.
We talk about some of the day’s trending headlines including an update on the suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, a major railroad union’s move that renews the possibility of a strike, a hot sauce lawsuit, a unique ranch home, and a long-awaited musical reunion breaks the internet.
Plus what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
More:
- Rain, wind, and colder air follow a perfect Tuesday
- Maker of Texas Pete hot sauce being sued for having non-Texas roots
- Catch the moon and Mars together this week
- Biden to deliver remarks at virtual fire prevention summit
- King Charles III to be crowned May 6 next year, palace says
ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 11, 2022
- Average High: 63º Average Low 43º
- Lansing Record High: 84° 1879
- Lansing Record Low: 19° 1906
- Jackson Record High: 84º 1962
- Jackson Record Low: 23º 1964
