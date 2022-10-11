Kohl’s stores will be closed on Thanksgiving

Kohl's announced Tuesday that its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.
Kohl's announced Tuesday that its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.(Kohl's)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Holiday shoppers will have to make sure they hit Kohl’s stores before Thanksgiving Day. The retail chain announced that its stores will be closed once again on the holiday on Nov. 24.

Kohl’s announced the closings in a release on Tuesday.

The stores were closed last year on Thanksgiving as well.

The company said eager customers can still place orders online at kohls.com and on the Kohl’s App.

The company also said the store hours for the upcoming holidays, including Black Friday, will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Capitol building
Child marriage still legal in Michigan
Meridian Township Police asks for help identifying multiple subjects
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash
Consetta Gathers
Meridian Township Police Department seeks woman wanted on felony warrant

Latest News

King Charles III will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023, according to Buckingham...
King Charles III to be crowned May 6 next year, palace says
President Joe Biden returns a salute as he exits Air Force One at Philadelphia International...
Biden to deliver remarks at virtual fire prevention summit
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 22-year-old Sidnee Carter died in the crash.
22-year-old deputy killed in crash while on duty
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed in ‘Serial’ case