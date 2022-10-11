Jackson College convention kicks off with an exploration of Afrofuturism

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson College’s Concatenation Convention is expected to kick off with an exploration of Afrofuturism.

The convention will open with a free online discussion of Afrofuturism as inspiration for art and culture on Saturday. Jackson College said that people who attend the discussion will learn of how Afrofuturism influences culture and reaches beyond “Black Panther” even as the sequel “Wakanda Forever” gets ready to release.

Professor John Jennings from the University of California at Riverside with Julian Chabliss from MSU will join Afrofuturism expert and artist Ytasha Womack who will share their expertise.

The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

You can visit the Zoom link here to join the discussion.

