Hall 224 entertainment venue coming to Downtown Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new venue for entertainment will make its way to Downtown Lansing at the space of 224 S. Washington Square.

The company 224 Entertainment made the announcement on Tuesday that a new entertainment and live music venue space is coming to downtown Lansing. The space obsolete space is being transformed into Hall 224. Officials at Hall 224 said that the venue can accommodate concerts, weddings, corporate conferences, charity events, and trade shows.

Hall 224 in downtown Lansing will be able to party up to 225 people in a formal banquet seating and 400 people in a theater arrangement.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said he is excited for the space to be used for downtown activities.

This is great for downtown and for Lansing and our entire region. My administration and our Lansing economic development team worked hard with the owners to ensure this project will happen,” said Schor. “This venue will once again come alive with energy, music, art, and great events. Hall 224 fills a much-needed gap in live music and entertainment space in Lansing. The new space will also be the perfect complement to the City’s larger Ovation performance venue, planned for further south on Washington Ave. I am looking forward to Hall 224 opening and seeing some great bands, live music, and other great acts right here in downtown Lansing.”

The venue is currently in the reconstruction phase and is expected to be opened in the spring of 2023.

For more information visit the Hall 224 website.

