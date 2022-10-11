First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today will not be as warm as Tuesday, but still above average temperatures are expected in the mid to upper 60s. A cold front sweeps through the area towards evening and will bring our above average temperatures to an end. Our average high is now 62º. Thursday through the weekend plan on high temperatures in the low to mid 50s. High temperatures will be in the 40s by early next week.

Today ahead of the cold front plan on scattered rain showers. Like Tuesday evening the wind will be gusty at times today. Wind gusts near 40 MPH will be possible today, especially as the cold front moves through the area early this evening. A thunderstorm or two will be possible ahead of the front, too. Severe weather is not expected.

The passage of the front does not mean an end to the rain. Scattered showers are expected each day Thursday through Saturday. All three days will see some sunshine at times, too. Sunday promises a partly cloudy day before rain showers return Sunday night into Monday morning. A few snowflakes could mix with the raindrops early Monday morning.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 12, 2022

Average High: 62º Average Low 42º

Lansing Record High: 85° 1879

Lansing Record Low: 20° 1869

Jackson Record High: 85º 1938

Jackson Record Low: 26º 1957

