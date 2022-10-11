Final LIV Golf Event of Season On Deck

FILE - Signage for LIV Golf is displayed during the pro-am round of the Bedminster Invitational...
FILE - Signage for LIV Golf is displayed during the pro-am round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, NJ., Thursday, July 28, 2022. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have illustrated with words what PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan got wrong. McIlroy said players leaving for Saudi-funded LIV Golf are taking the easy way out. Woods says they are turning their backs on the tour that made them.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(Seth Wenig | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-LIV Golf plays its last individual event this week in Saudi Arabia. Players will have to settle for getting money, but not any world ranking points. AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson says this should change, sooner rather than later. LIV is a legitimate league that should be part of the Official World Golf Ranking system. New tours usually take a year to get approved. But there’s never been a new tour that had so many good players. The problem is LIV commissioner Greg Norman wants the points now. And with 54-hole events, the OWGR has a right to take time to make sure the tours are measured equitably.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Capitol building
Child marriage still legal in Michigan
Meridian Township Police asks for help identifying multiple subjects
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash
Consetta Gathers
Meridian Township Police Department seeks woman wanted on felony warrant

Latest News

Christopher Bell celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at...
NASCAR Team Gets Fined
(File)
Changes At Hockey Canada
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Women’s Soccer Ranked in National Poll
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by Josh Jacobs (28) after...
Will Punishment Come For Raiders’ Adams?