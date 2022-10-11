Final LIV Golf Event of Season On Deck

-LIV Golf plays its last individual event this week in Saudi Arabia. Players will have to settle for getting money, but not any world ranking points. AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson says this should change, sooner rather than later. LIV is a legitimate league that should be part of the Official World Golf Ranking system. New tours usually take a year to get approved. But there’s never been a new tour that had so many good players. The problem is LIV commissioner Greg Norman wants the points now. And with 54-hole events, the OWGR has a right to take time to make sure the tours are measured equitably.

