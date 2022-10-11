East Lansing middle school closed Tuesday due to social media threat

(Source: KEYC News Now Photo/Holly Bernstein)
(Source: KEYC News Now Photo/Holly Bernstein)(KEYC News Now)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Administrators of East Lansing Public Schools closed MacDonald Middle School Tuesday after receiving reports of social media posts with threats towards the school and its students.

The social media posts appeared to have been written by an adult male late Monday when officials became aware.

“Threatening to follow students to and from school and to shoot up the school,” according to a message Dori Leyko, Superintendent of MacDonald Middle School sent to staff and families Tuesday morning.

The unidentified adult suspect appears to have written the threats in response to bullying of the person’s son, according to Leyko’s message.

Leyko and MacDonald Middle School administrators worked with the East Lansing Police Department until 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in attempts to investigate the available information.

It remains unknown whether the threats were credible, according to Leyko, prompting the school’s closure on Tuesday.

“At this time, we have still been unable to identify the individual who made the threatening posts or any individuals potentially connected to the situation,” Leyko wrote. “Due to the timing of the reports, our capacity and ELPD’s ability to fully investigate the posts has been quite limited.”

Other East Lansing Public Schools remained open on Tuesday.

Leyko asks if anyone with relevant information to contact MacDonald Middle School Assistant Principal John Atkinson at john.atkinson@elps.us or Leyko at dori.leyko@elps.us.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Township Police asks for help identifying multiple subjects
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Michigan State Capitol building
Child marriage still legal in Michigan
Consetta Gathers
Meridian Township Police Department seeks woman wanted on felony warrant
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Program-Record Crowd Sees Spartans Cruise Past Michigan

Latest News

Rain, Wind and Colder Air Follow a Perfect Tuesday
Celebrate National School Lunch Week in Michigan
A fire in the Upper Peninsula continues to burn and new research looks at the connection...
Now Desk: Winds of change on the way and new research on video games and heart rhythm
Dearborn parents pack school board meeting forcing it to end early