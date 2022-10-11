East Lansing middle school closed Tuesday due to social media threat

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Administrators of East Lansing Public Schools closed MacDonald Middle School Tuesday after receiving reports of social media posts with threats towards the school and its students.

The social media posts appeared to have been written by an adult male late Monday when officials became aware.

“Threatening to follow students to and from school and to shoot up the school,” according to a message Dori Leyko, Superintendent of MacDonald Middle School sent to staff and families Tuesday morning.

The unidentified adult suspect appears to have written the threats in response to bullying of the person’s son, according to Leyko’s message.

Leyko and MacDonald Middle School administrators worked with the East Lansing Police Department until 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in attempts to investigate the available information.

It remains unknown whether the threats were credible, according to Leyko, prompting the school’s closure on Tuesday.

“At this time, we have still been unable to identify the individual who made the threatening posts or any individuals potentially connected to the situation,” Leyko wrote. “Due to the timing of the reports, our capacity and ELPD’s ability to fully investigate the posts has been quite limited.”

Other East Lansing Public Schools remained open on Tuesday.

Leyko asks if anyone with relevant information to contact MacDonald Middle School Assistant Principal John Atkinson at john.atkinson@elps.us or Leyko at dori.leyko@elps.us.

