Dearborn parents pack school board meeting forcing it to end early

The debate continues at Dearborn Public School over banning certain books in its district.
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Monday evening, the school board meeting was forced into recess after on-lookers and parents began chanting with signs inside of the auditorium.

“We are going to be recessing until we can get this situation under control. This is breaking fire code,” a board member said.

The meeting did not resume and is postponed until Thursday at 7 p.m. Fordson High School will be the new meeting location to make ensure more space for spectators.

The board says those who submitted blue cards to speak Monday will have the opportunity to speak Thursday night.

Learn more about the school board book review here.

