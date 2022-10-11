Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 12,548 new cases, 152 deaths over past 7 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The amount of new coronavirus cases reported in Michigan has gone down Tuesday.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 12,548 new cases of COVID and 152 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 1,793 cases per day, a decrease from last week’s 1,840 average.

State totals now sit at 2,861,595 cases and 38,919 deaths since the pandemic more than two years ago.

As of Tuesday, 978 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, a decrease from the 1,047 hospitalized a week ago.

The next update will be Oct. 18.

County Confirmed COVID cases COVID-related deaths New cases per 100,000 people Clinton County 16,157 203 294 Eaton County 26,693 407 229.4 Ingham County 64,126 790 184.3 Jackson County 40,096 566 146.4 Shiawassee County 16,648 220 138

