Changes At Hockey Canada

-Hockey Canada has ousted CEO Scott Smith. Its board of directors has also resigned over a series of scandals that have rocked the sport’s national federation to its core. Smith spent nearly three decades climbing the ladder at Hockey Canada and lasted just three months at the top. The organization is dealing with fallout related to how it handled sexual assault allegations and how the organization paid out settlements. Former board chair Michael Brind’Amour resigned in August and interim chair Andrea Skinner stepped down Saturday.

