Changes At Hockey Canada

(File)
(File)(KWTX)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-Hockey Canada has ousted CEO Scott Smith. Its board of directors has also resigned over a series of scandals that have rocked the sport’s national federation to its core. Smith spent nearly three decades climbing the ladder at Hockey Canada and lasted just three months at the top. The organization is dealing with fallout related to how it handled sexual assault allegations and how the organization paid out settlements. Former board chair Michael Brind’Amour resigned in August and interim chair Andrea Skinner stepped down Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Capitol building
Child marriage still legal in Michigan
Meridian Township Police asks for help identifying multiple subjects
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash
Consetta Gathers
Meridian Township Police Department seeks woman wanted on felony warrant

Latest News

Christopher Bell celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at...
NASCAR Team Gets Fined
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Women’s Soccer Ranked in National Poll
FILE - Signage for LIV Golf is displayed during the pro-am round of the Bedminster Invitational...
Final LIV Golf Event of Season On Deck
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by Josh Jacobs (28) after...
Will Punishment Come For Raiders’ Adams?