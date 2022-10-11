Celebrate National School Lunch Week in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The National School Lunch Program (NSLP)has served healthy meals and promoted nutrition for over 75 years with students in Michigan schools.

According to the School Nutrition and Meal Cost Study, school meals have become more nutritious. They offer students fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and milk that meets federal nutrition standards that limit saturated fat, calories, and sodium.

School meals also support Goal 3 of Michigan’s Strategic Education Plan to improve the health, safety, and wellness of all learners.

Michigan school nutrition professionals served more than 204 million meals and over 64% of the schools purchased local foods in the 2021-2022 school year.

This year’s theme, “Peace, Love & School Lunch!”, puts the spotlight on the importance of healthy school lunches in a child’s life and brings us together in promoting the positive impact that lunch has inside and outside the classroom.

Public, private, and charter schools may all participate in the National School Lunch Program to serve breakfast, lunch, and after-school snacks to their students.

Meals are made available at a free and reduced price for those who qualify.

More information about NSLP in Michigan can be found by visiting the School Nutrition Programs website.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.