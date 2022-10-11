Catch the moon and Mars together this week

Friday night, you can view the moon and Mars together in a single pair of binoculars.
Friday night, you can view the moon and Mars together in a single pair of binoculars.(NASA)
By Benjamin Beddoes and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV/Gray News) – There’s no better way to celebrate the start of the spooky season than with a full moon.

Earth’s natural satellite reached its peak illumination Sunday night.

On Friday, the moon will be accompanied by mars, which will be located several finger-widths to the lower right of the moon.

According to WHSV, both will rise in the east-northeastern sky.

You can catch the pair together with a single pair of binoculars the entire night after 10 p.m. ET.

By sunrise, the moon will have distanced itself from Mars and be located directly above it. At that point, they will be in the southwestern sky.

There are two more full moons on the calendar for 2022 – Nov. 8 and Dec. 7.

Copyright 2022 WHSV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Township Police asks for help identifying multiple subjects
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Michigan State Capitol building
Child marriage still legal in Michigan
Consetta Gathers
Meridian Township Police Department seeks woman wanted on felony warrant
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Program-Record Crowd Sees Spartans Cruise Past Michigan

Latest News

Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed in ‘Serial’ case
An elderly man walks past a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia,...
G-7 leaders say they will ‘stand firmly’ with Ukraine as more missiles, drones strike
Braylon's family was killed in a fiery crash when a car crossed into their lane, causing a...
Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown at the defense table after...
Prosecutor makes final case for school shooter’s execution
It appears the shooting happened in an AutoZone parking lot, where police were working the scene.
2-year-old dies after shooting himself in head, police say