Capital Area Humane Society to host free pet vaccine clinic Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Humane Society will host a free pet vaccine clinic Wednesday.

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its Spay and Neuter Clinic, located at 5919 South Cedar Street.

It’s the second of three clinics that will give out vaccines to dogs and cats. The shelter said the clinics are designed to help pet parents who are experiencing financial challenges. Kittens, puppies, cats and dogs are welcome.

All vaccines will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in a carrier.

Vaccines distributed will be the DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline vaccines, in addition to free rabies vaccines.

The third vaccine clinic will take place Nov. 9.

More information on the Capital Area Humane Society can be found on its official website here.

