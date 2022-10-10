Your Health: Recovering from ankle fractures quicker

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The average American takes about 8,000-10,000 steps a day, which adds up to about 115,000, more than four times the circumference of the globe.

It’s no wonder that ankle fractures are one of the most common injuries, but new technology is allowing patients to get up and get moving faster than ever before.

From sticking a landing with a broken ankle to a game-stopping ankle fracture, you don’t have to be a professional athlete to feel the pain.

“The most common injury is a twisting injury,” said Dr. David Garras.

Those twisting injuries can end up in an ankle fracture.

“Traditionally, what we typically do is make an incision over the broken bone,” Garras said. “We put a plate over the top of it with screws going in and the plate sits on the outside of the bone, which is directly really under the skin.”

At some point, the plates and screws will have to be removed. Garras is using new technology called the FibuLock Fibular Nail to fix the fracture.

“What the newer technology has allowed us to do now is actually develop implants that are specific for these types of ankle fractures that have both fixation above the fracture and below the fracture,” Garras said.

The new technology uses several tiny incisions to place the rod inside, not outside, the fibula. Patients can walk on the ankle immediately and return to normal activity within two weeks. There’s less atrophy and weakness, less risk of hardware problems and less risk of infection. It’s quicker and less painful to get moving again.

Garras believes the FibuLock will save medical costs in the long run, as they rarely must be removed and patients will avoid a second surgery.

