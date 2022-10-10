Coach Tucker address media following fourth-straight loss

Mel Tucker looks on as the Michigan State Spartans faced Maryland Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Mel Tucker looks on as the Michigan State Spartans faced Maryland Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman and Joey Ellis
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Following a fourth-straight loss, Michigan State University football head coach Mel Tucker is facing another Monday of answering tough questions.

On Saturday, the Spartans hosted then No. 3 Ohio State at Spartan Stadium. MSU went into the game win-less against Big Ten opponents on the season, coming off a 27-13 loss at Maryland on week 5.

Mel Tucker remains win-less against Ohio State in his time leading the Spartans.

MSU next hosts Wisconsin for the homecoming game on Saturday with kickoff set for 4 p.m. Following the matchup against Wisconsin, the Spartans travel to Ann Arbor to face currently-No. 5 Michigan.

