Coach Tucker address media following fourth-straight loss

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Following a fourth-straight loss, Michigan State University football head coach Mel Tucker is facing another Monday of answering tough questions.

On Saturday, the Spartans hosted then No. 3 Ohio State at Spartan Stadium. MSU went into the game win-less against Big Ten opponents on the season, coming off a 27-13 loss at Maryland on week 5.

Mel Tucker remains win-less against Ohio State in his time leading the Spartans.

MSU next hosts Wisconsin for the homecoming game on Saturday with kickoff set for 4 p.m. Following the matchup against Wisconsin, the Spartans travel to Ann Arbor to face currently-No. 5 Michigan.

