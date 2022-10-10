Upper Peninsula paper mill fire still smoldering 4 days later

No injuries were reported in the fire.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WILX) - A paper mill in the Upper Peninsula was still smoldering Monday, four days after the fire started.

A warehouse containing pulp and paper waste on the border of Michigan and Wisconsin caught fire Thursday night. Menominee County officials had issued a shelter-in-place warning Friday, which expired Sunday.

Fire crews from across Michigan and Wisconsin assisted Monday to relieve firefighters who were still battling the fire.

Officials in Marinette County, Wisconsin, said they expect the fire to burn for several more days.

The EPA is on-site and is monitoring the air.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the fire.

