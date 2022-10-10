Tough Finish For The Mets

New York Mets' Jacob deGrom (48) during the first inning of the first baseball game of a...
New York Mets' Jacob deGrom (48) during the first inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EW YORK (AP) - Baseball’s biggest spenders looked spent. The New York Mets enjoyed 175 days in first place, boosted by their billionaire new owner, confident Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer would lead them to glory, that Buck Showalter would make all the right moves.  All that blood, toil, tears and sweat ended not with bubbly and rings, but in a one-hit shutout defeat before a stunned crowd short of a sellout and Showalter prodding umpires to search the other team’s starter for secret sticky substances.

