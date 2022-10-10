Teen Driver Safety Week starts on Oct. 16

“Teens that say their parents set rules and support them are half as likely to crash as teens who say their parents are not as involved.”
Person using a phone while driving.
Person using a phone while driving.(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - National Teen Driver Safety Week kicks off its fifteenth year on Oct. 16.

It’s a week of dedicating awareness and seeking solutions to prevent teen injuries and deaths on the road.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), 3 out of 5 accidental deaths for teens 16-20 are due to motor vehicle crashes. Teen drivers are four times more likely than adult drivers to be involved in a fatal motor vehicle crash, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

What parents can do to keep teen drivers safe:

  • Supervise your teen’s driving.
  • Set driving rules and limits by having a teen/parent contract.
  • Talk to your teen about distracted driving. Michigan law bans texting while driving for all drivers and Kelsey’s Law prohibits cell phone use for Level 1 and Level 2 license holders.
  • Choose vehicles for safety, not image. Teens should drive vehicles that reduce their chances of being in a crash and offer protection in case they do crash. Avoid cars with performance images that might encourage speeding. Mid-size and large sedans are best.
  • Lead by example. Follow the rules of the road. Always wear a seat belt. Don’t talk on a cell phone or text while driving. Don’t drive while under the influence of alcohol. Don’t speed.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSU police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a home invasion that occurred Oct....
Michigan State University police seeks ‘highly intoxicated’ man wanted in home invasion
Michael Lynn, Jr. won his federal lawsuit against the city of Lansing fire department
Former Lansing firefighter wins lawsuit against city
‘I’m going to miss it’ - Holt students respond to district’s cancelation of Halloween events
Michigan players and staff react as running game coordinator Mike Hart is given medical...
Michigan assistant coach Hart carted off after seizure
Michigan cyclists ride 100 miles to Hell and back

Latest News

Courtesy: Amazon / NBC News Channel
Amazon puts stop on live tests of robot Scout home delivery
Sunshine To Start The Work Week
A.J. Hoggard and Malik Hall help host basketball camp
MSU Helps Host Basketball Camp
MSU Hockey Splits with Bowling Green
MSU Hockey Splits with Bowling Green