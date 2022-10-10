Teen Driver Safety Week starts on Oct. 16

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - National Teen Driver Safety Week kicks off its fifteenth year on Oct. 16.

It’s a week of dedicating awareness and seeking solutions to prevent teen injuries and deaths on the road.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), 3 out of 5 accidental deaths for teens 16-20 are due to motor vehicle crashes. Teen drivers are four times more likely than adult drivers to be involved in a fatal motor vehicle crash, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

What parents can do to keep teen drivers safe:

Supervise your teen’s driving.

Set driving rules and limits by having a teen/parent contract.

Talk to your teen about distracted driving. Michigan law bans texting while driving for all drivers and Kelsey’s Law prohibits cell phone use for Level 1 and Level 2 license holders.

Choose vehicles for safety, not image. Teens should drive vehicles that reduce their chances of being in a crash and offer protection in case they do crash. Avoid cars with performance images that might encourage speeding. Mid-size and large sedans are best.

Lead by example. Follow the rules of the road. Always wear a seat belt. Don’t talk on a cell phone or text while driving. Don’t drive while under the influence of alcohol. Don’t speed.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.