Saginaw County woman charged with stealing from a vulnerable adult

Valda Cork has been charged with two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $100,000 and charged with two counts of taxes-failure to file, false return, and payment.
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Attorney General Dana Nessel announced charges against a Saginaw County woman for stealing from a vulnerable adult.

59-year-old Valda Cork of Saginaw was arraigned in the 70th District Court before Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner.

Cork has been charged with two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $100,000, a 20-year felony, and charged with two counts of taxes-failure to file, false return, and payment, a five-year felony.

“A person who takes advantage of a vulnerable person is deplorable,” said Nessel. “A person who commits these types of crimes will be prosecuted and held accountable.”

Cork was appointed her mother’s guardian and conservator in 2018 after her mother suffered multiple strokes and was unable to care for herself.

The Department of Attorney General alleges that over 12 months, Cork spent approximately $1.1 million of her mother’s money, which included $228, 817 in spending Cork did not report to probate court and an unauthorized $664,872 for the purchase of a condo in Pompano Beach, Florida.

Allegedly, Cork planned to inherit the condo from her mother’s estate without having to go through probate court. Leaving her mother’s estate at a loss of $664,972.

A preliminary examination will be scheduled for a later date and a probable cause conference was held on Sept. 26.

