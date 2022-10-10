Reminder: Michigan drivers are required to stop for school buses

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning is reminding residents to stop for school buses.

According to officials, the greatest risk to a child is when they are approaching or leaving a school bus.

In Michigan, drivers on both sides of the road are required to stop when a school bus has its red flashing lights active. Opposite traffic is not required to stop is there is a boulevard or barrier separating the traffic traveling in different direction.

Michigan law states drivers must stop at least 20 feet from the school bus.

Violation of these laws can result in fines, points added to a driver’s record and community service.

More information on school bus safety can be found on the official Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning website here.

