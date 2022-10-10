Program-Record Crowd Sees Spartans Cruise Past Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State women’s soccer dominated the possession battle and registered a 2-0 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon before a program-record, overflow crowd of 3,022 Spartan faithful at DeMartin Stadium.

Fans of the Green & White obliterated the previous MSU women’s program record attendance of 2,247, set on Oct. 1, 2017, against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Michigan State has the seventh-highest cumulative attendance in the nation and ranks in the top-10 for average attendance with approximately 1,730 Spartans per contest through MSU’s eight home games this year. The team is currently undefeated inside the friendly confines of DeMartin Stadium in 2022, boasting a 6-0-2 ledger.

The Spartans improve upon the best start to Big Ten Conference play in program history, climbing to 5-0-1 on the season, matching the 2021 team’s league win total in four fewer games. MSU rises to 10-1-3 overall on the year, also reaching the 2021 team’s final tally. In the Big Ten standings, Michigan State is deadlocked at the top with the Northwestern Wildcats, with each squad amassing 16 points through the first six games of the league calendar. In defeat, Michigan drops to 6-5-3 with a 1-3-2 mark in the B1G.

Sophomore forward Jordyn Wickes continues to go on an absolute tear offensively, booking her third goal in four games and her fifth of the season. Wickes has notched either a goal or assist in each of the last four Spartan contests, dating to a Sept. 25 meeting with Purdue. Meanwhile, senior forward Lauren DeBeau struck lightning offensively and notched her eighth goal of the 2022 campaign in the second half. DeBeau, graduate defender Ruby Diodati and junior midfielder Justina Gaynor all earned assists in the game.

MSU rolled throughout the first half, dominating the possession battle and playing lockdown defense during the Wolverines’ rare attacking opportunities. The Spartans out-shot Michigan by a 10-2 margin in the frame and only allowed one Wolverine shot on goal through the opening 45. The Green & White took six shots before Michigan booked their first, a discrepancy that ultimately culminated in Michigan State taking a 1-0 lead in the 40th minute.

Spartan pressure forced a corner kick opportunity for Diodati, whose attempt from the near side rolled out to DeBeau around 35 yards outside the goal. DeBeau sent a marvelous bending feed into the penalty area for a waiting Wickes around nine yards out. The sophomore forward timed her jump perfectly and sent a header into the back right corner of the goal for the opening score. The remaining five minutes passed without incident, and MSU took a one-goal lead into the break.

Despite adjustments from the Wolverine coaching staff, the Spartans continued their dominant efforts in the midfield, building attacking opportunities sporadically throughout the period. MSU once again yielded a single shot on goal in the second half, which All-American and senior goalkeeper Lauren Kozal safely corralled.

A Spartan throw-in in the 65th minute paved the way for an impressive attacking opportunity, as Justina Gaynor maintained possession down the left side of the field. She blitzed into the penalty area and sent a precise pass back to DeBeau, whose right-footed blast zipped past the keeper into the back left corner of the net. With the two-score lead in hand, the Green & White battened down the hatches defensively and cruised to a comfortable, albeit historic win at DeMartin Stadium.

In the final box score, the Spartans doubled up Michigan in shot attempts, 16-8, while more than tripling their total shots on goal, 7-2. Continuous pressure from the MSU forwards led to an eye-popping 6-1 differential in corner kicks. Typical of rivalry matchups, a combined five yellow cards were issued in the contest, with Michigan being saddled with four.

Tending goal, Kozal pitched yet another complete-game shutout, her seventh of the year. Kozal, the reigning Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Week, saved both of Michigan’s shots on goal and faced a mere eight shots in the process of earning the winning decision. Wolverine graduate keeper Izzy Nino took the loss after allowing two goals while recording five saves.

