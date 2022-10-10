Phillies Extend Manager Thomson

Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run during...
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
-After guiding the Philadelphia Phillies to their first playoff series victory since 2010, manager Rob Thomson had the interim removed from his title. The Phillies have signed Thomson to a two-year contract to remain as their manager through 2024, rewarding him for a turnaround that earned Philadelphia a wild-card berth. The 59-year-old Thomson took over on June 3 when Joe Girardi was fired with the Phillies mired at 22-29. Philadelphia went 65-46 the rest of the way. The Phillies then knocked off St. Louis in the wild-card round to advance to the NL Division Series against the Braves.

