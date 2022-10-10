People in Michigan walk to help end hunger and poverty

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One step at a time can help end hunger and poverty.

The three-mile walk through Lansing symbolizes those who must walk miles to get food and water in impoverished nations.

Dianne Allen has been a part of the Crop Hunger Walk for over 20 years. She said she does it because not everyone thinks about people across the world.

“I think a lot of people have good hearts but taking action another step and I think this is an opportunity to push people into doing something whether they write a check or give money or come walk with us,” said Allen.

Typically, $50,000 is brought in each year for the Crop Hunger Walk. Money is expected to be used to help people in disasters and those in food deserts. Organizers like Bob Barnhart said some of the money goes towards helping people around Lansing.

Mason also held a Crop Hunger Walk and since this was a nationwide initiative, churches around Mid-Michigan gathered.

Organizer Adrienne Davenport is with the Mason Crop Hunger Walk.

“We’ve had churches from all over Mason teaming up together for example I’m from All Saints Lutheran Church in Mason and this is a Presbyterian Church going to work hand to hand to raise the money,” said Davenport.

It is all part of the Crop Hunger Walk to help benefit Church World Services (CWS). While most of the money goes to CWS’s efforts around the globe, some of it does go towards food services in Lansing.

Julie Lehman is with the Greater Lansing Foodbank.

“The Crop walk, through the community support to give to our garden project that looks like community gardens that have been nested in the Lansing Neighborhoods,” said Lehman

75% of that money is expected to go help go to impoverished areas and places that have experienced disasters like Hurricane Ian.

