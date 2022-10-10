Panthers Fire Their Coach

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule yells at line judge Mike Dolce during the first half an...
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule yells at line judge Mike Dolce during the first half an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)(Rusty Jones | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Carolina Panthers have fired coach Matt Rhule, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule is the first NFL coach to be fired this season. He went 11-27 with Carolina and leaves with roughly $40 million left on the seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract he signed in 2020. Defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season. The Panthers also fired two of Rhule’s longtime assistants, defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Michael Lynn, Jr. won his federal lawsuit against the city of Lansing fire department
Former Lansing firefighter wins lawsuit against city
MSU police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a home invasion that occurred Oct....
Michigan State University police seeks ‘highly intoxicated’ man wanted in home invasion
‘I’m going to miss it’ - Holt students respond to district’s cancelation of Halloween events
Michigan players and staff react as running game coordinator Mike Hart is given medical...
Michigan assistant coach Hart carted off after seizure

Latest News

PITTSBURGH - MAY 04: The NHL logo behind the net during the game between the Pittsburgh...
Avalanche Looking to Repeat in NHL
New York Mets' Jacob deGrom (48) during the first inning of the first baseball game of a...
Tough Finish For The Mets
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run during...
Phillies Extend Manager Thomson
Reece Ewing and Carson Paetow homered and two University of Southern Mississippi pitchers held...
Braves Give Rookie Pitcher Big Contract