News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Tag-team touchdown pass

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week!

This week, we go back to Friday’s Olivet vs. Lakewood game. Olivet is once again the Greater Lansing Athletic Conference champion and the Eagles were sharp in their 42-7 win over Lakewood.

It was quite a pass tag-team for Olivet in Beau Lincoln, who threw a key touchdown pass to Ramsey Bousseau.

Olivet is now 6-1 on the season and these two will need another big game in this Friday’s matchup at 5-2 Williamston.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.