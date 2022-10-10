News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Tag-team touchdown pass

By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week!

This week, we go back to Friday’s Olivet vs. Lakewood game. Olivet is once again the Greater Lansing Athletic Conference champion and the Eagles were sharp in their 42-7 win over Lakewood.

It was quite a pass tag-team for Olivet in Beau Lincoln, who threw a key touchdown pass to Ramsey Bousseau.

Olivet is now 6-1 on the season and these two will need another big game in this Friday’s matchup at 5-2 Williamston.

