In My View: Jim Bibbs is a great choice of grand marshal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s homecoming week at Michigan State with the parade preceding the 4pm game Saturday against Wisconsin.

There is a grand marshal each year for the parade and I haven’t always thought the selections were in the school’s best interests, but I heartily endorse this year’s grand marshal, Jim Bibbs. Now 93 years young, Jim is MSU’s first African American head coach, stepping down as head track coach in 1995.

But he is a tremendous giver through his life winning numerous awards for his philanthropy and counseling young high school athletes and helping them train. He is a great choice and emblematic of MSU’s finest in my opinion.

