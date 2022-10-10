MSU Volleyball falls to Minnesota, host Michigan Friday

The Spartans host #24 Michigan on Friday
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Volleyball team fell to #11 Minnesota Sunday, losing 3-0.

The loss comes after the Spartans fell to #3 Nebraska Thursday.

News 10 asked Head Coach Leah Johnson her thoughts on the competitive level of the Big Ten Conference.

“I love it. Tough, sure, but that’s why we’re all here, right? So if we’re gonna complain about who’s ranked and who’s not, then we need to go to a different league. You came to the Big Ten, and it’s gonna be a shark tank battle every night, so, step up. And that’s what we gotta keep doing.”

The Spartans host #24 Michigan on Friday.

