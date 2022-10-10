MSU Volleyball falls to Minnesota, host Michigan Friday

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Volleyball team fell to #11 Minnesota Sunday, losing 3-0.

The loss comes after the Spartans fell to #3 Nebraska Thursday.

News 10 asked Head Coach Leah Johnson her thoughts on the competitive level of the Big Ten Conference.

“I love it. Tough, sure, but that’s why we’re all here, right? So if we’re gonna complain about who’s ranked and who’s not, then we need to go to a different league. You came to the Big Ten, and it’s gonna be a shark tank battle every night, so, step up. And that’s what we gotta keep doing.”

The Spartans host #24 Michigan on Friday.

