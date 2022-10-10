Michigan State University’s Homecoming Parade set for Friday evening

Spartan spirit will parade through the streets of East Lansing Friday.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University has announced its Homecoming Parade will take place Friday.

The theme of the 2022 MSU Homecoming is “Spartans Bring the Magic,” which aims to celebrate Spartans around the globe who are working to make the world a better place.

The parade will start at 6 p.m. Friday and will feature the Spartan Marching Band, student groups and Sparty.

The Grand Marshal is Coach James Bibbs, the first Black head coach at MSU and the first Black head track coach in the Big Ten.

Homecoming festivities will run all week. The “Green Glow” movement has students and alumni swapping out their porch lights - or any other lights - with a green bulb. There’s also Sparty’s Flag Find, where students can look for hidden flags throughout campus and win a prize.

The Homecoming Parade will begin at the intersection of Abbot Road and Bucharm Drive, travel south on Abbot Road, east on Grand River Avenue, south on Farm Lane and will end at the intersection of Farm and Shaw lanes.

More information can be found on the official East Lansing website here.

