Meridian Township Police asks for help identifying multiple suspects

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for help identifying multiple people.

The Meridian Township Police Department on Monday asked local community members for help identifying a few people wanted for questioning in the theft of personal property from a building investigation.

They can be seen in the picture above.

Police said if there is anyone who is able to identify them, they can contact Officer Maggie Cole at 517-853-4800.

