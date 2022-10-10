Meridian Township Police asks for help identifying multiple suspects
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for help identifying multiple people.
The Meridian Township Police Department on Monday asked local community members for help identifying a few people wanted for questioning in the theft of personal property from a building investigation.
They can be seen in the picture above.
Police said if there is anyone who is able to identify them, they can contact Officer Maggie Cole at 517-853-4800.
