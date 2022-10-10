Meridian Township Police Department seeks woman wanted on felony warrant

Consetta Gathers
Consetta Gathers(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for Consetta Gathers, a 61-year-old woman wanted on a felony warrant out of Meridian Township.

According to authorities, Gathers is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 230 pounds. Police said she has additional outstanding warrants from other jurisdictions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 or to submit a tip to the department’s website here.

