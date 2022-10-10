Man arrested for allegedly impersonating police officer

IOSCO CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Michigan man has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer.

The 63-year-old South Branch man was arrested on Friday, Oct. 8 for an incident that happened on Sept. 28.

About 4:20 p.m., a Hale Community Schools bus stopped to allow students to exit the bus at the South Branch Fire Department. When a student exited, it was discovered he had a bloody nose, Michigan State Police said.

The bus driver pulled into the parking lot to determine if the student needed medical treatment and if an assault had occurred, MSP said.

During that time, the suspect approached the bus driver and indicated he was a deputy with the Iosco County Sheriff’s Office, MSP said.

The suspect then detained the bus and its occupants for about 20 minutes before state police troopers arrived, MDP said.

The suspect was arrested and lodged in the Ogemaw County Jail. He has since been released on bond.

