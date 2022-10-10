Local lottery players expected to enter two $400 million jackpots
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With no winners of the Powerball or the Mega Millions over the weekend, the jackpots continue to climb topping $400 million.
The Powerball Jackpot stands at $401 million as of Monday night’s drawing with the cash option sitting at $205 million. According to Michigan Lottery news, the next player to win Monday night’s jackpot would be the third-largest Powerball jackpot that was won in 2022.
Read: Michigan Anesthetists will celebrate World Anesthesia Day
The last winner was in Pennsylvania in August who won a $206 million jackpot. Meanwhile, the last Michigan winner was Cristy Davis who won $70 million in 2020.
For Mega Millions players, the jackpot stands at $445 million for Tuesday night’s drawing with a $226 million cash option. Similar to the Powerball, if someone wins they would have won the third largest Mega Millions jackpot. In July, one ticket purchased in Illinois would win a $1.34 billion jackpot. The prize was the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot won in the game’s history.
In Michigan, the last Mega Millions jackpot was won in January 2021 winning $1.05 billion.
Powerball drawings take place at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday while Mega Millions drawings take place each Tuesday and Friday evening.
Tickets for both games also may be purchased on the Michigan Lotter website.
Next:
- All Michigan high schools are encouraged to apply for ‘Strive For A Safer Drive’
- First public observatory is open in West Michigan
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.