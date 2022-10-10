Local lottery players expected to enter two $400 million jackpots

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With no winners of the Powerball or the Mega Millions over the weekend, the jackpots continue to climb topping $400 million.

The Powerball Jackpot stands at $401 million as of Monday night’s drawing with the cash option sitting at $205 million. According to Michigan Lottery news, the next player to win Monday night’s jackpot would be the third-largest Powerball jackpot that was won in 2022.

The last winner was in Pennsylvania in August who won a $206 million jackpot. Meanwhile, the last Michigan winner was Cristy Davis who won $70 million in 2020.

For Mega Millions players, the jackpot stands at $445 million for Tuesday night’s drawing with a $226 million cash option. Similar to the Powerball, if someone wins they would have won the third largest Mega Millions jackpot. In July, one ticket purchased in Illinois would win a $1.34 billion jackpot. The prize was the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot won in the game’s history.

In Michigan, the last Mega Millions jackpot was won in January 2021 winning $1.05 billion.

Powerball drawings take place at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday while Mega Millions drawings take place each Tuesday and Friday evening.

Tickets for both games also may be purchased on the Michigan Lotter website.

