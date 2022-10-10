Lions’ offense crashes to surface in shutout by Patriots

Detroit was shut out for the first time since 2020
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) passes during the first half of an NFL football game...
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)(Michael Dwyer | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - The Detroit Lions came into New England with the NFL’s top scoring offense.

A week after putting up a season-high 45 points in their overtime loss to Seattle, the Lions were blanked 29-0 by the New England Patriots.

Detroit was shut out for the first time since 2020, and this was its worst such loss since falling 35-0 to the St. Louis Rams in 2001.

The Lions now have a bye and will hope their offense gets healthier during the break.

Detroit was missing running back D’Andre Swift and receiver D.J. Chark.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

