Lions’ offense crashes to surface in shutout by Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - The Detroit Lions came into New England with the NFL’s top scoring offense.

A week after putting up a season-high 45 points in their overtime loss to Seattle, the Lions were blanked 29-0 by the New England Patriots.

Detroit was shut out for the first time since 2020, and this was its worst such loss since falling 35-0 to the St. Louis Rams in 2001.

The Lions now have a bye and will hope their offense gets healthier during the break.

Detroit was missing running back D’Andre Swift and receiver D.J. Chark.

