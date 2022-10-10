Lansing Community College to host live ‘Stateside’ radio show event

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan radio show will program in front of a live audience at Lansing Community College (LCC).

Michigan Radio’s “Stateside” program will be hosted by LCC before a live audience on Thursday, Oct. 13. at 7 p.m. That evening, Stateside host April Baer is scheduled to sit down for a conversation with LCC president Dr. Steve Robinson.

The show will include Halloween-themed fun including local purveyors of scary stories and scary décor. Costumes are optional for attendees.

Guests on the show include Emily Syrja, Tricia Chamberlain, and Dan Hartley, hosts of Quality Scary which is a monthly horror film screening event. Musician and DJ Joe Hertler is also expected to be at the show.

If you wish to attend or want to learn more, you can visit their website here.

