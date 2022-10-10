Help feed firefighters in Menominee at warehouse fire

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fire departments are traveling to Menominee from several hours away, to relieve tired firefighters.

Departments are coming from as far north as Ishpeming and as far south as Brown County, Wisconsin. They are fighting a multi-day blaze at Resolute Forest Products/K&K Warehousing in Menominee.

There is now a signup sheet to bring meals to these firefighters. If you would like to help, click here. At this time, organizers say they do not need any additional water or sports drinks donations.

According to the Marinette County Highway Department Division of Emergency Management, the industrial fire in the City of Menominee is expected to burn for several days. As wind direction changes city residents may smell smoke and possibly see soot on outdoor surfaces. The EPA is on-site and conducting air monitoring. Currently, the EPA is not finding any chemical levels above health-based screening levels.

