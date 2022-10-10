Help feed firefighters in Menominee at warehouse fire

Resolute Forest Products fire in Menominee.
Resolute Forest Products fire in Menominee.(Escanaba Township Fire Department)
By Grace Blair
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fire departments are traveling to Menominee from several hours away, to relieve tired firefighters.

Departments are coming from as far north as Ishpeming and as far south as Brown County, Wisconsin. They are fighting a multi-day blaze at Resolute Forest Products/K&K Warehousing in Menominee.

There is now a signup sheet to bring meals to these firefighters. If you would like to help, click here. At this time, organizers say they do not need any additional water or sports drinks donations.

According to the Marinette County Highway Department Division of Emergency Management, the industrial fire in the City of Menominee is expected to burn for several days. As wind direction changes city residents may smell smoke and possibly see soot on outdoor surfaces. The EPA is on-site and conducting air monitoring. Currently, the EPA is not finding any chemical levels above health-based screening levels.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Michael Lynn, Jr. won his federal lawsuit against the city of Lansing fire department
Former Lansing firefighter wins lawsuit against city
MSU police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a home invasion that occurred Oct....
Michigan State University police seeks ‘highly intoxicated’ man wanted in home invasion
‘I’m going to miss it’ - Holt students respond to district’s cancelation of Halloween events
Michigan players and staff react as running game coordinator Mike Hart is given medical...
Michigan assistant coach Hart carted off after seizure

Latest News

Resolute Forest Products fire in Menominee.
Upper Peninsula paper mill fire still smoldering 4 days later
Upper Peninsula paper mill fire still smoldering 4 days later
Allen Community Health Center opens in Lansing
Allen Community Health Center opens in Lansing
Michigan State Capitol building
Child marriage still legal in Michigan
Child marriage still legal in Michigan