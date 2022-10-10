First public observatory is open in West Michigan

All astronomy enthusiasts can use the first public observatory in West Michigan.
Generic Night Sky Image
Generic Night Sky Image(Pexels)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Hemlock Crossing Public Observatory opened on Saturday evening.

It was first proposed in 2012, taking 10 years to bring to plan. The first steps were taken in 2016 and after years of planning, the official groundbreaking was held in September 2021.

Those interested in astronomy can stop by the observatory to use astronomy tools and view the night sky.

About $100,000 was donated to the project by supporting organizations and community members. Funding was also contributed through the Ottawa County Parks Foundation, Friends of Ottawa County Parks, and Ottawa County Parks and Recreation.

The observatory was built in partnership with the Holland-based nonprofit Shoreline Amateur Astronomical Association (SAAA).

The SAAA says the observatory is connected wirelessly to the Nature Education Center. Live images of the night sky will be sent to the center.

An opening ceremony was held Saturday.  Visitors learned about the project, looked through the telescope, and explored astronomy tools.

Space is limited in the conservatory and only a few people can fit inside at a time.

More on future scheduled events will be released in the coming weeks on their website.

