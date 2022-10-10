First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A good looking Tuesday for us with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid 70s. You will notice later this afternoon that the clouds will start to thicken over the area. Plan on a southwest breeze today at 5-15 MPH with gusts at times near 30 MPH this afternoon. Wind gusts near 30 MPH continue tonight with on and off rain showers. Lows tonight will be in the mid 50s.

FIRST ALERT: Wednesday will be a day of change for the area. A storm system heading towards the northern Great Lakes will bring rounds of rain and gusty winds. Wind gusts near 35 to 40 MPH will be possible on Wednesday. High temperatures Wednesday will still be in the mid to upper 60s even with the rain and wind. Around 5 or 6 P.M. Wednesday a cold front crashes through the area. Severe weather is not expected, but heavy downpours of rain, wind gusts near 40 MPH and possibly some lightning will announce the front. Behind the cold front the gusty winds continue Wednesday night with scattered rain showers. Low temperatures Wednesday night will be in the mid 40s.

Thursday we see big changes in the temperatures with readings not moving much through the day. High temperatures will only be around 50º Thursday and scattered rain showers teamed up with gusty winds will make it feel even colder. Temperatures remain below average Friday through the weekend with highs each day in the upper 40s to low 50s. Overnight lows for the end of the week will be in the low to mid 30s.

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar and severe weather notifications on your smartphone.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 11, 2022

Average High: 63º Average Low 43º

Lansing Record High: 84° 1879

Lansing Record Low: 19° 1906

Jackson Record High: 84º 1962

Jackson Record Low: 23º 1964

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.