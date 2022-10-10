East Lansing’s rotating satellite office opens on MSU campus

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The city clerk’s rotating satellite office opened on the campus of MSU and is expected to help future East Lansing voters.

The East Lansing City Clerk’s rotating satellite office opened Monday to help East Lansing residents with voting in the upcoming election on Nov. 8. According to The City of East Lansing, this is the second year that the City Clerk’s Office has offered a satellite office on the MSU campus.

This will be the first time the office is offered at rotating campus locations.

East Lansing City Clerk Jennifer Shuster was joined by Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D., and Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum to celebrate the grand opening.

“Every Michigan voter deserves convenient, accessible options to register, cast a ballot and find reliable information about the upcoming election,” said Benson. “This satellite office at MSU is just one innovative example of how we can meet people where they are to provide government services, make voting easier and our democracy stronger.”

People can register to vote and request and vote an absentee ballot and turn in their voted absentee ballots at both the City Clerk’s main office and the satellite office.

The offices’ schedules are listed below:

Oct. 10-14 | MSU Student Services Building , 556 E. Circle Drive - Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. each day

Oct. 17-21 | MSU Library , 366 W. Circle Drive - Open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. each day

Oct. 26-28 | MSU IM Sports East , 804 Shaw Lane - Open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. each day

Oct. 31-Nov. 8 | MSU Brody Hall, 241 W. Brody Road - Open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. from Oct. 31-Nov.6 - Open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 - Open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 (Election Day)

People living in East Lansing can find additional voter information on The City of East Lansing website.

