East Lansing Trojans, Holt Rams will meet in Week 8 Game of the Week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The CAAC-Blue has had plenty of good matchups this year, and that should only continue as we head into week eight of the Friday Night Frenzy.

The 6-1 East Lansing Trojans will take on the 4-3 Holt Rams at Holt in our Game of the Week.

So far, the Trojans have only lost to Grand Blanc, but the Rams have won four of their last five matchups.

The Rams have a chance to tie the Trojans at the top of the CAAC-Blue with a win, and the winner gets a spot in the playoffs.

