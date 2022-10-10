East Lansing Trojans, Holt Rams will meet in Week 8 Game of the Week

It’s a classic CAAC-Blue matchup
Holt vs East Lansing
Holt vs East Lansing(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The CAAC-Blue has had plenty of good matchups this year, and that should only continue as we head into week eight of the Friday Night Frenzy.

The 6-1 East Lansing Trojans will take on the 4-3 Holt Rams at Holt in our Game of the Week.

So far, the Trojans have only lost to Grand Blanc, but the Rams have won four of their last five matchups.

The Rams have a chance to tie the Trojans at the top of the CAAC-Blue with a win, and the winner gets a spot in the playoffs.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSU police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a home invasion that occurred Oct....
Michigan State University police seeks ‘highly intoxicated’ man wanted in home invasion
‘I’m going to miss it’ - Holt students respond to district’s cancelation of Halloween events
Michigan players and staff react as running game coordinator Mike Hart is given medical...
Michigan assistant coach Hart carted off after seizure
A 34-year-old man reportedly crashed his car fleeing from Ionia County Sheriff's deputies on...
Alcohol believed to be factor in Ionia County protection order violation, pursuit, crash
Michael Lynn, Jr. won his federal lawsuit against the city of Lansing fire department
Former Lansing firefighter wins lawsuit against city

Latest News

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) passes during the first half of an NFL football game...
Lions’ offense crashes to surface in shutout by Patriots
Michigan State Basketball Players A.J. Hoggard and Malik Hall look on at a basketball camp in...
A.J. Hoggard, Malik Hall help host NextGen Basketball Camp
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Volleyball falls to Minnesota, host Michigan Friday
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Program-Record Crowd Sees Spartans Cruise Past Michigan