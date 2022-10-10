LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drive-thru mobile food distribution is available for Lansing residents

The mobile food pantry distributes free, fresh, and non-perishable food items to residents on the 3rd Saturday of each month,

City of Lansing residents in need of food, on a fixed income, or who have recently lost their job is welcome to participate in the drive-thru mobile food distribution.

The food will be placed in your trunk or hatchback while you remain in your vehicle.

If you have any symptoms of COVID-19, they ask that you please stay home and arrange for someone to bring a note allowing them to pick up food for you.

Vehicles can line up for registration starting at 7 a.m. on Oct. 15 and distribution is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or until food runs out.

The mobile food pantry will be located at Friendship Baptist Church, 2912 Pleasant Grove, Lansing, MI. 48910.

More information and upcoming mobile food pantry events can be found HERE.

