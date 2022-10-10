Drive-thru mobile food distribution is available for Lansing residents

The mobile food pantry distributes free, fresh, and non-perishable food items to residents on the 3rd Saturday of each month.
(WEEK/Heart of Illinois ABC)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drive-thru mobile food distribution is available for Lansing residents

The mobile food pantry distributes free, fresh, and non-perishable food items to residents on the 3rd Saturday of each month,

City of Lansing residents in need of food, on a fixed income, or who have recently lost their job is welcome to participate in the drive-thru mobile food distribution.

The food will be placed in your trunk or hatchback while you remain in your vehicle.

If you have any symptoms of COVID-19, they ask that you please stay home and arrange for someone to bring a note allowing them to pick up food for you.

Vehicles can line up for registration starting at 7 a.m. on Oct. 15 and distribution is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or until food runs out.

The mobile food pantry will be located at Friendship Baptist Church, 2912 Pleasant Grove, Lansing, MI. 48910.

More information and upcoming mobile food pantry events can be found HERE.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Lynn, Jr. won his federal lawsuit against the city of Lansing fire department
Former Lansing firefighter wins lawsuit against city
MSU police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a home invasion that occurred Oct....
Michigan State University police seeks ‘highly intoxicated’ man wanted in home invasion
‘I’m going to miss it’ - Holt students respond to district’s cancelation of Halloween events
Michigan players and staff react as running game coordinator Mike Hart is given medical...
Michigan assistant coach Hart carted off after seizure
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30

Latest News

Michigan Anesthetists will celebrate World Anesthesia Day
Generic Night Sky Image
First public observatory is open in West Michigan
Pleasant through Tuesday
All Michigan high schools are encouraged to apply for ‘Strive For A Safer Drive’