Donate a deer to feed Michigan families in need

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Since 1991, Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger has been working to help connect donors, wild game processors, and charities that feed those in need.

The organization accepts donated deer and money to help with their cause. Each deer donated provides more than 125 meals to families. Monetary donations help cover the cost of venison processing. These funds can also be added to hunting license purchases.

To donate venison, whether it be a whole or partial deer, you can visit a participating processor.

A list can be found online or by calling the organization at 586-552-6517.

You can help offset the costs of processing and packaging venison by making a monetary donation either through the DNR eLicense website, at a licensed retailer, or by mailing a check to the organization.

If using the eLicense website, add a donation a checkout (no purchase is necessary). If purchasing a license at a store, tell the retailer you want to donate to Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger.

Tax-deductible donations can also be sent to:

Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger

P.O. Box 5127

Warren, MI 48090

Below is a list of the remaining 2022 deer hunting seasons:

Archery: Oct. 1 to Nov. 14 and Dec. 1 to Jan. 1

Independence Hunt: Oct. 13-16

